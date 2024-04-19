Some UTME candidates at Al-Mizyan Schools, a CBT centre in the Ikotun area of Lagos, could not write the examination as they were scheduled for day one

The candidates were reportedly stranded and could not participate in the examination of technical glitches connected to cables

The centre told them to reprint their slips and that the exams would be rescheduled, but they parents said nothing had changed on their portal after reprinting

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Ikotun, Lagos - The 2024 candidates scheduled for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at Al-Mizyan Schools, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in the Ikotun area of Lagos, were reportedly stranded.

On Friday, April 19, day one of the UTME, the candidates at the Centre were unable to participate in the exercise due to technical difficulties at the centre.

UTME candidates could not write exam over technical glitches Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, parents and guardians who spoke with journalists disclosed that the CBT centre gave excuses bordering on glitches regarding cables.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

UTME candidate speaks on experience at CBT centre

A parent who spoke on the condition of anonymity said candidates waited for hours before the CBT centre operators advised the candidates to reprint their examination slips, noting that the examination would be rescheduled.

However, the parent said nothing occurred after checking the candidate's page and reprinting the examination slip.

The parent said:

“My son went to his centre to sit for the exam. He got there at 8 a.m. Even people from earlier sections assigned to the centre for the exam encountered the same. They gave the excuse that someone shook the wire (connection cable) and asked all candidates to go and reprint their slips. He reprinted his slip with no change of exam time, date, or even centre.”

The Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) earlier announced that the 2024 UTME will commence on Friday, April 19.

JAMB gives update on printing of exams slips

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has released an update on how candidates who lost their 2024 UTME examination slips can retrieve them.

JAMB, in response to an enquiry on lost slips on Twitter, urged affected candidates to visit any accredited centres to apply for the retrieval of the registration number.

According to JAMB, the candidates would have to wait for the following action after applying and registering.

Source: Legit.ng