NYSC on Monday, April 15, released a fresh update regarding the 2024 Batch A stream two orientation exercise

The commencement date for the orientation course has been fixed for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, across the nation

NYSC said PCMs who will not be mobilized for the 2024 Batch 'A' stream two exercise can expect their call-up letters for the June 2024 orientation exercise

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has informed graduates, especially prospective corps members (PCMs) of the sequence of its mobilization for the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Orientation Course.

Programme for Batch A Stream Two orientation course

The Scheme made this announcement in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, Director, Press and Public Relations, and shared on its Facebook page on Monday, April 15.

According to NYSC, the orientation course will commence nationwide on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

It said that a total of 103,000 PCMs successfully registered and are ready for mobilization, adding that "all information regarding the Orientation Course will be posted on the NYSC Social Media Handles and other traditional media."

The statement reads:

"In keeping with best practices and ensuring a modest and conducive environment for the smooth running of the Orientation Exercise, and also looking at the number of registered PCMs, the various Orientation Camp capacity cannot accommodate the large number of registered PCMs at the same time, hence, the utmost need to mobilize them in Batches and Streams.

"The Scheme strongly believe that mobilizing PCMs in Batches will not only decongest the camps, but also maintain optimal health conditions in the Orientation Camps.

"Management therefore wishes to inform the Prospective Corps Members who have registered and will not be call-up for the 2024 Batch 'A' stream Two exercise to expect their call up letters for June 2024 Orientation Exercise."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state gave an automatic employment in the state's civil service to a former NYSC member, Miss Arit Abam.

Otu said the gesture was extended to Abam for honouring her father’s sacrifices to give her a higher education.

The video of Arit returning to her father’s thatched house to present her NYSC certificate to her dad went viral. She said instead of building himself a house, her father spent the money on her education, not minding she was a girl child.

