FCT, Abuja - The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will graduate 22,175 students at its 13th convocation ceremony on Saturday, April 13.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olufemi Peters, disclosed this to journalists during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 8.

NOUN VC gives breakdown as 22 bagged first class, 6 PhDs

The VC disclosed that 22 out of the total number of undergraduates bagged First Class degrees.

Further giving a breakdown of the figure, the VC said university has 15,768 students as undergraduates while 6,407 will graduate from post graduate studies.

“I’m happy to report that we have 6 PhDs graduate which is an indication that the University is gradually moving towards establishing a more robust post graduate school,” he said.

NOUN to honour Dr. Innocent Chukuwuma, 1 other Nigerian

Peters also disclosed that two eminent Nigerians, Dr. Innocent Chukuwuma, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (Innonson Motors) and activist, Hajiya Hafsat Abdulwaheed who is the first female novelist in Northern Nigeria will be honoured, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

