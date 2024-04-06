Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The first Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Right Honourable Barau Jibrin, urged fellow parliamentarians to unite for the peace and advancement of the region.

Speaking in place of the absent Togolese delegation at the closure of the 6th Legislature's Inaugural Session in Abuja on April 6, 2024, Barau stressed the importance of collective effort.

Barau urged fellow parliamentarians to unite for advancement of ECOWAS

Source: UGC

He emphasised that the community relies on their dedication and presence to achieve the Parliament's goals, aiming to establish ECOWAS as a zone of peace and prosperity for all its people.

He said:

“Our responsibilities are heavy, and we must be aware of them and remain totally faithful to our commitments. That’s why we need to work together with intelligence, rigour, and determination to meet the major challenges that lie ahead.

“As you can see, Honourable Members, the mission we have been assigned is enormous but very exciting because it involves putting ourselves at the service of the community to ensure its prosperity and emergence.

“As you well know, we have deliberately chosen to be on this front. So, let’s join forces beyond our differences to remain true to our commitments and make history with our term of office. Therefore, let us work resolutely to produce concrete and valuable results for ECOWAS.”

The first meeting which commenced on Thursday under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ECOWAS Chairman, concluded on Saturday.

During the session, key officials were chosen, with the exception of the Speaker of the Parliament, as Togo, the next in line to lead, did not send its representatives.

Additionally, several committee members were designated.

Following the acceptance of all decisions, the session was adjourned indefinitely.

Barau presides over the ECOWAS parliament as acting speaker

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Barau, who leads the Nigerian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, assumed the position during the assembly's inauguration in Abuja on Thursday, April 4.

The deputy president of the senate has been selected as the 1st deputy speaker of the ECOWAS parliament by Rep Awaji-Inombek Abiante, with support from Senator Ireti Kingibe.

The speakership of the 6th legislature of the ECOWAS parliament, following the rotational system outlined in decision A/DEC. 6/06/06 of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government has been assigned to the Republic of Togo.

Source: Legit.ng