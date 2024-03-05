A sudden eruption of violence within Ibeshe area of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has been reported

The chaos, which saw dangerous weapons being used, broke out on Monday night, March 4, and persisted into the morning of Tuesday, March 5

Legit.ng learnt that the violence led to substantial destruction of properties and loss of lives in the community

Ibeshe, Lagos state - A crisis broke out in Ibeshe area of Lagos, leaving an unspecified number of persons dead and several others injured.

According to Vanguard newspaper in a report on Tuesday, March 5, the cause of the crisis in which dangerous weapons were used was unknown as of press time.

A deadly clash has been reported in Ibeshe area of Lagos state. Photo credit: Benjamin Hundeyin

The paper quoted a source as saying the altercation erupted on Monday night, March 4, and lasted till Tuesday morning, March 5.

It was said to have led to the destruction of houses and loss of lives.

The source specified:

The clash involved residents from Ibeshe Riverside and Ibeshe Seaside.

Ibeshe clash: Police react

When contacted, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, said:

We are actively addressing the situation.

We have sought assistance from the Navy, and they are collaborating with us to quell the violence.

Watch the video of the clash and its aftermath below:

Legit.ng reports that unlike communities in Nigeria's northcentral region, communal clashes are not common in Lagos state. However, there are notable cult cases, which often lead to fatal violence.

Lagos is one of the states in Nigeria with a strong security system. Despite that, the state is not resting on its oars. In December 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled a plan to bolster security infrastructure with the announcement to raise N7 billion in support of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The following month, a prominent billionaire, Femi Otedola, donated N1 billion to the Fund.

