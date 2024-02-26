Nigerian agency, NECO, has officially released the outcome of the 2023 SSCE external examination results

NECO stated that 74,950 candidates registered for the examinations out of which 74,342 sat for the examination

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Monday, February 26, released the results of the 2023 SSCE external examination.

The agency's registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the development, according to a clip shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page on NECO.

Candidates are advised to visit http://neco.gov.ng using their registration number to access their results.

74,342 candidates sat for the examination for 29 subjects.

67.35 percent of candidates who sat for the examination got five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

The NECo boss said:

“The number of candidates that sat for English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59% got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75% got Credit and above.

“The number of Candidates who got five (5) Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35%.

“Also 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

“The number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 8,518, as against 11,419 in 2022, which shows a decline in the number of malpractice cases by 25.4%."

Meanwhile, the Council announced the launching of the e-Posting Software designed to address the myriad of problems associated with posting the Council’s staff for out-of-station assignments, Leadership newspaper reported.

