A Nigerian man shared an emotional post about his grandmother, who helped him when he was a student

The man graduated from the University of Lagos where he studied law, and he has been called to bar

After the call to bar ceremony, the man took to social media to publicly appreciate his grandmother for her help

A Nigerian man shared a post on social media to celebrate after he successfully became a lawyer.

The man made the post after he was called to the Nigerian bar, a ceremony which officially made him a qualified lawyer.

The man praised his grandmother, who helped him become a lawyer. Photo credit: X/Timmysalu.

Source: Twitter

In a post he made on X, the man, Timmy, said his grandmother was the pillar that stood by him when he was studying law at the University of Lagos.

In an earlier post he made in 2023 her 82nd birthday, he had promised to make his grandmother proud.

He had said in the old post:

"If I ever told you I had a girlfriend, it would be this woman here. Happy 82nd birthday Grandma. I promise to always make you proud."

In an updated post, Timmy said his grandmother helped him a lot in his journey to becoming a lawyer.

His words:

"There are people who can do no wrong in my eyes. This lady tops that list. Carried me on her back throughout UNILAG. 9 years after, here we are. Congratulations Grandma— We did it."

The man celebrates with his grandmother after he was called to bar. Photo credit: X/Timmysalu.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as man becomes a lawyer

@Propellerlaw said:

"Congratulations to you and your grandma. I am so happy for her."

@OptimisticAda1 said:

"Awww so beautiful. God will keep blessing you to make her happy."

@eltegana said:

"This is top notch bro. Am so happy for you. Welcome to the Bar. And may the years ahead give her even more cause to celebrate you and your winnings. Amen."

@turbo_tgm said:

"Congratulations to you grandma's boy. Your grandma looks lovely and loving. You are God's gift to each other. Stay as your grandma's boy forever. May you enjoy each other for long. Rejoice Great man."

@AdesuwaSuwaa said:

"Congratulations mamitooooo. Thank you for making her proud, I love it."

@AguKanayochukwu said:

"Oh my goodness, I'm so happy for her, seeing you achieve your dreams. She's so beautiful with a perfect. Congratulations to you both."

@ObiomaCh said:

"May God bless her with long life and good health to enjoy the fruits of her labour."

@TittyDM said:

"Congratulations to you. May she live long enough to reap the fruits of her labour over you."

@Abdulraheem0022 said:

"Kudos to maami steeze. Congratulations to you duo. Greater milestones bro."

@KhamisAbiodun said:

"Grandma's love for grandsons always hits differently. Congratulations barrister."

Lady achieves her dream of becoming a lawyer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has achieved her childhood dream by becoming a lawyer.

The lady shared a post celebrating the achievement after she was called to the Nigerian bar.

She also posted a throwback photo of herself dressed like a lawyer when she was a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng