Four students of the Deeper Life High School have been singled out for recognition because of their performance in NECO

The students all scored A1 in eight of the nine subjects they sat for in the National Examination Council 2023 SSCE

The intelligent students are Jonathan Oluwatise Opemipo, Zoaka Arhyael Jedidiah, Ogbuishi Alexis Chimuanya and Olarewaju Elizabeth Olaremi

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The Deeper Life High School posted photos of four students who did well in the National Examination Council (NECO) 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (NECO).

The results of the NECO SSCE released by the school showed that the four students made them proud as they smashed their exams with A1.

The students scored 8A1 each in NECO SSCE. Photo credit: Facebook/DLHS.

Source: Facebook

In , the school said the four students, Jonathan Oluwatise Opemipo, Zoaka Arhyael Jedidiah, Ogbuishi Alexis Chimuanya and Olarewaju Elizabeth Olaremi, did exceedingly well.

The results posted by the DLHS showed that the students all scored 8As out of the nine papers they sat for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Students of Deeper Life High School perform well in NECO

The NECO results showed that the students sat for mostly science-based subjects, which included physics, biology, food and nutrition, computer science, mathematics and chemistry.

A lot of people have congratulated the school on the high performance.

The school said on Facebook:

"We are delighted to announce that some of our students achieved outstanding results in the recently released 2023 SSCE NECO examination."

Nigerians congratulate Deeper Life High School on NECO performance

Aondongu Emma said:

"Congrats, my dear friends. God bless you all Amen."

Edeh Gloria said:

"Congratulations to you all."

Samuel Amole said:

"Oh you really perform excellently."

Jesse Raymond Hillary said:

"Pst Kumuyi's prayers on his children is not in vain."

Deeper Life High School Students perform well in JAMB

Meanwhile, the Deeper Life High School had earlier shared images of its students who did well in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME.

The school said over 130 of their students scored 300 and above in the 2023 JAMB-UTME.

The school took to Facebook to celebrate the students, including Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the best UTME student for 2023.

Nigerians who saw the students' performance said the school has good teachers and the students must have prepared very well to post such an excellent performance.

Source: Legit.ng