The management of Babcock University is proud following the record broken by the law students of the institution

17 graduates from the university emerged best and bagged first class in the November 2023 Nigerian Law School bar final examinations

Joshua Suleiman, Babcock University's director of communication and marketing, confirmed the development to journalists

Babcock University produced 17 first class graduates in the November 2023 Nigerian Law School Bar final examinations.

Vanguard reported that the results of the examinations released by the Council of Legal Education indicate that the 17 graduates represent 5 percent of the total candidates from all faculties of law in Nigeria who sat for the examination.

Joshua Suleiman, the university's director of communication and marketing disclosed that that the figure is the highest that Babcock University has produced at the law school, Daily Independent reported.

He said:

“In 2021, Babcock University produced 10 first-class graduates at the Nigerian Law School.

“That year, Babcock University law graduate, Mayowa Abiru emerged overall best student in the Bar Examinations."

The president and Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, congratulated the students for their incredible feats.

He noted that the achievements of the students underscored the significance of the teaching and learning approach at Babcock University and the commitment to shaping the human mind and society through impactful quality education and faculty.

