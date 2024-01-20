Twenty Nigerians would get help in paying for their JAMB forms as a Nigerian writer has announced his plan to assist

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) earlier announced that a revised registration fee for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is N7,700

The Nigerian man said his offer is only for 20 people and explained how those interested could apply

Kel Armstrong Amobi alias KAA, a Nigerian writer and blogger, has announced that he would buy JAMB forms for 20 people.

In a Facebook post on Friday, January 19, KAA directed those interested to follow his backup page and drop a comment indicating their interest.

He said someone would be in the comment section to select the 20 lucky folks. His Facebook post read in part:

"I will be buying Jamb Forms for 20 people. If you are interested in getting a free Jamb Form, follow my back up page, KaaTruths and drop your interest comment on the first post on the page. Someone will be in the comment section on that page to pick the lucky ones..."

The JAMB registration fee for 2024 UTME is N7,700 and includes a mock examination. It costs N6,200 for registration without the mock examination.

People commend KAA for his kind gesture

Queen Yetunde Opemiposi said:

"I just came across a post u made yesterday night about the man u met in a fuel station n I followed u. Indeed u a great man. U hv d heart of giving n helping people. May Almighty Allah keeps on replenish ur pocket in multiple, u will never lack till eternity insha Allah."

Sagacious Churchill said:

"God bless you sir for your good works. Am an undergraduate in my finals and will also need your help for my project."

Princess Tee Gold said:

"Good day,

"I have some less privileged children that wouldn't mind being a beneficiary of the JAMB FORM.

"Thanks so much for your kind heart."

Sa'adatu Laraba Muhammed said:

"I don't know how I started following you sha, maybe I mistakenly press the follow or like , am glad I did and if I will be making mistakes like this on social media to follow good and lovely people like you, then I don't want to be corrected. May ALLAH reward you abundantly for helping others, irrespective of tribes. Remain bless sir."

Edigbo Osinachi Camillus said:

"God bless you more sir, pls am interested and will really appreciate it a lot."

Emmanuel Ufot said:

"GOD continually bless and keep you safe and relevant at all times, Amen."

De Psalmist said:

"So thoughtful of you. God continue to give you great ideas as you soar."

