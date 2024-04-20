UTME 2024 candidates have been advised to equip themselves with some equipment as they began the JAMB exercise this year

Osunwoye Samuel, an admission seeker tutor for many years, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, revealed the basic skills needed for the success of the examination

According to the expert, 2024 UTME candidates are expected to equip themselves with basic computer skills to operate the CBT exams and deploy smartness during the exercise

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024 candidates have been urged to equip themselves with three skills to secure success in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exercise.

JAMB commenced the 2024 UTME on Friday, April 19, and it will be held until April 29, as scheduled by the examination board.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Osunwoye Samuel, a tutor with years of experience managing JAMB/UTME candidates, disclosed three things candidates should do to enhance their performance in the examination.

JAMB 2024: How UTME candidates can pass

According to the expert, these three things affect computer literacy and smartness when writing the examination in 2024.

Samuel said:

“Students must study hard and smart to recognise correct answers in the shortest time frame possible. That is, Students shouldn't spend time unnecessarily on questions that do not deserve it because questions may carry equal marks but do not carry equal steps in solving them.

“Students must have basic knowledge of the operation of a Computer; history has revealed how some Computer-illiterate UTME Students fail their exams because of inexperience or phobia of the operation of a Computer.

"Students with this problem who do not have PCs or Computers can download any of the (1) JAMB CBT Practice Offline-APP or software on Play Store or Google Store, or they can just search directly on Google for JAMB online CBT practice. With this, they can do online mock tests as many times as possible.

“If a Student comes across a difficult question(s), I will advise that they skip it by clicking on "NEXT" on their screen. This will enable the Student to attempt all questions and also save time. Spending too much time on a question that you find difficult and which you might eventually get wrong will only end up wasting the student's time and, at the same time, depriving the student of other "cheap or bonus" questions at the front."

