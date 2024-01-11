Senator Shehu Sani praised 13-year-old, Nasara James, who emerged tops in the International Mathematical Olympiad.

After the Mathematical Olympiad medal, Nasara reportedly scored 150 which puts her in the top 1% globally among Mensa applicants.

She also bagged a LIMCA Award for memorizing a whopping 673 binary numbers in less than 9 minutes

Kaduna state - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani celebrated 13-year-old, Nasara James Dabo, who reportedly has an IQ that sits amongst the top 1% globally.

Nasara solved 34 math problems in just 172 seconds, (an average of 5 secs per question) winning a gold medal in the junior category.

Nasara James Dabo's IQ that sits amongst the top 1% globally. Photo Credit: @ShehuSani

The Southern Kaduna indigene earned the Olympiad champion title in the prestigious competition that gathers participants from over 100 countries.

In a post shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), @ShehuSani, the former federal lawmaker wrote:

“Nasara took the Mensa IQ test and aced it under strict supervision. Her IQ score of 150 puts her in the top 1% globally among Mensa applicants.

“Additionally, Nasara recently bagged a LIMCA Award for memorizing a whopping 673 binary numbers in less than 9 minutes at the Memory Championship by Mind Sports Olympiad.”

