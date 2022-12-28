A 13-year-old Nigerian girl has sparkled like a million stars in the International Mathematics Olympiad

The girl named Nasara James Dabo solved 34 Mathematics questions within a space of 172 seconds to emerge tops

The extremly gifted girl is a student of Ideal International College in Kaduna state and she was given a gold medal

A 13-year-old Nigerian wonder kid has emerged tops in the International Mathematical Olympiad training.

The wonder girl is identified as Nasara James Dabo and she is student of Ideal International College in Kaduna state.

Nasara solved 34 questions within 172 seconds. Photo credit: Twitter/@KadunaNews247, Image Source and Artpartner-Images/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According a December 27 post made on Twitter by Kaduna Affairs, Nasara dazzled like a million stars during the arithmetic contest.

Nigerian kid, Nasara James Dabo wins maths olympiad

Nasara was able to solve a total of 34 mathematics questions within a space of 172 seconds.

To acheive the incredible feat, the brilliant girl defeated 150 other contestants in the junior category of the stiff competition.

Nasara has been awarded a gold medal for her amazing achievement during the contest.

Reactions from Twitter users

@mike_mazi said:

"Congratulations Nasara James Dabo. Say her name!!!!"

@Reemydgr8 reacted:

"Congratulations Nasara James Dabo......as your name "Nasara" translate as Victory, you will continue being victorious."

@kulkath said:

"That’s what I’m talking about. Diamond in the rough. Nice one!"

@KadunaNews247 commented:

"Wow, a big big congratulations to her. I wish her more success in life ahead."

@ededefavour said:

"Olympiad really humbled me during Secondary school. Congrats!"

@VybezTu reacted:

"This is this kind of good new I expect from the northerners."

@liquid_gold22 said:

"Congratulations Nasara James Dabo. Beauty with brains. You'll go places girl."

@realsultanoa commented:

"I still can't answer 15 questions in 4mins."

Source: Legit.ng