Akoka, Lagos state - A mathematics lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU) Dr. Aminat Olawunmi Ige, has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Doctoral Thesis Award Winner at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 54th Convocation

Ige’s thesis titled "O-Metric Spaces: A Novel Unification and Generalisation of Metric-Type Spaces with Applications in Fixed Point Theory" was adjudged the best in the entire university for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Dr. Aminat Olawunmi Ige's thesis titled "O-Metric Spaces was adjudged the best in UNILAG Photo Credit: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

This was disclosed in a statement posted on LASU’s Facebook page on Wednesday, January 10.

According to the statement, Dr Ige, who is also a LASU alumnus will receive the award of the overall best graduating doctoral thesis award and Best in Sciences which comprises of Engineering, Medicine and Faculty of Science on Thursday, 18th January 2023, at the 54th Convocation Ceremonies of University of Lagos.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, congratulates and notes that the University is proud of her feat.

