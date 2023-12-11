University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has been rated number nine as the best-value university for international student

Among the 149 universities in Nigeria, the emirate institution took the number nine spot in the ranking done by the University Database

The development was disclosed in an email sent to the university registrar, Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, by the Study Abroad Aide

Ilorin, Kwara - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has been ranked the ninth Best Value University for International Students among the 149 universities in Nigeria.

According to The Tribune, this was based on a recent ranking published by Study Abroad Aide, a leading platform for international students’ mobility.

UNILORIN ranks ninth as best university for international study Photo Credit: University of Ilorin

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN in Global Ranking

In an email sent to the university’s Registrar, Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, by the Study Abroad Aide, the most comprehensive database of universities worldwide with 1.6 million visitors in 2022, the University Database Lead, Roxanne Naguinlin, shared the institution’s outstanding achievements and impact.

Alfanla, who said that the ranking is another testament to the university’s commitment to academic excellence, added that the university has, again, achieved impressive international recognition for its exceptional value proposition for international students.

The institution was also rated among the top 21% of Best Value Universities globally, encompassing 8,060 institutions across 69 countries.

How UNILORIN was rated globally

The email reads in part:

”Last November 11, 2023, we published our annual Best Value Rankings for International Students. The Best Value University rankings are our second-ranking category after the Best University rankings. It focuses on the combined factors of affordability, and academic reputation. The rankings assess 8,060 private and public higher educational institutions in 69 countries.”

UNILORIN is one of the Nigeria's federal universities in Nigeria and it is located in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state

Result, other information as UNILORIN opens for 2023/2024 post-UTME registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that UNILORIN has announced that its portal has been opened for the 2023/2024 post-UTME from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, December 3.

The university warned that candidates who are seeking admission into the institution should not apply via any third party website.

According to UNILORIN, candidates who have met the needed requirement are advised to input their results on the registration portal accurately.

Source: Legit.ng