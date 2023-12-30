The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) at Akwa Ibom State University has given the state government a 14-day ultimatum to address their concerns or face an impending strike

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Akwa Ibom State University chapter, has given the Akwa Ibom state government a 14-day ultimatum to meet their demands or risk industrial action.

The chairperson of NASU in the university, Mefiok Umana, disclosed this.

He said the industrial action remains sacrosanct, adding that a letter to that effect was sent to the state government on Wednesday, December 20, Leadership reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the union will commence strike on Wednesday, January 3, if the state government fails to meet its demands.

Akwa Ibom govt yet to react

Umana, on Friday, December 29, told Premium Times that the union had written at least three letters stating their grievances to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state.

He, however, said the governor has not given any response.

Some issues behind the union's agitation include:

Poor funding of the institution

Non-payment of salary arrears, leave grants and 13th month salary

Lack of hostels and non-constitution of the Governing Council for the university

Non-implementation of hazard allowance at approved rate

Non-release of capital allocation for the institution.

We are in a sad situation - Umana laments

Speaking further, Umana lamented that workers in the institution are currently receiving N2,000 as hazard allowance, which is not the agreed rate.

He said the issues are beyond what the varsity's vice-chancellor can address, insisting that only the governor can resolve the issues.

“We are in a sad situation where the university only powers its generator for two hours a day, precisely from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. One is left to ask what sort of research can be done in the institution," he said.

ASUU urges FG to convert N50bn student loan into grant

In another related development, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has commented on the N50 billion naira budgeted for the student loan scheme by the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

The ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged the federal government to convert the loan into grants for students.

Osodeke stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, December 15.

ASUU says low funds allocated to education

Meanwhile, universities nationwide may face strikes due to insufficient budgetary allocations and inadequate compensation within the education sector.

Professor Oshodeke, in an interview, highlighted that President Bola Tinubu had pledged, during the recent campaign and election, to raise the education sector budget to 15% or higher.

However, the 2024 education budget was unveiled at N2.18 trillion, equivalent to 7.9% of the total budget.

Source: Legit.ng