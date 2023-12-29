As Nigerians prepared for 2024, some governors rounded up 2023 with bogus bonuses for workers in their states by announcing N100,000 take-home for the Christmas celebrations.

The development came when Nigerians were facing the economic hardship that came with the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Governors giving N100k Christmas bonus to workers Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara, Dapo Abiodun, Francis Nwifuru

President Tinubu, on his part, was aware of the economic challenges and had consistently assured Nigerians that things would get better.

Before embarking on his Christmas holiday, the president announced a 50 per cent slash in the cost of transportation for inter-state travelers while those taking the train will use it for free.

Following the suit, about three governors announced a bumper Christmas bonus for civil servants in their states. Below are the details of the governors:

Siminalayi Fubara

Amid a growing rift with his godfather and the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara announced an N100,000 Christmas bonus for workers in the state.

The hundred thousand naira bonus was meant for all civil servants in the state ministries, agencies and parastatals. It was the first time in a long time that the workers would be going home with huge Christmas bonuses.

Francis Nwifuru

Taking after Fubara, the governor of Ebonyi state also approved the sum of one hundred thousand naira for the workers in the southeast state.

During a ‘Renewed Hope Initiative Christmas Party’ in Abakaliki, the governor announced:

“I’m not managing local government; I’m going to have a meeting with the council chairman this evening. Every worker must get 100,000 naira from us.”

Dapo Abiodun

The governor of Ogun state was another governor who approved a whopping Christmas bonus for civil servants.

According to The Guardian, the bonuses ranged from 68 per cent to a whopping 159 per cent of the basic salaries of the workers, and it covered from Level one to Level 17 of the state workers.

"In monetary terms, levels 1-8 will receive N20,000 as a bonus, levels 9 and 10 (N25,000), levels 12 (N35,000), levels 13 and 14 (N40,000), levels 15 (N55,000), levels 16 and 17 (N100,000)," The Guardian writes.

