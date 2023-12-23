Seven students of the Isah Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Nasarawa state have been suspended for posting immoral pictures on social media during a graduation celebration

The affected students are required to present letters of undertaking from their guardians, ensuring good behaviour upon their return

The seven female students will face rustication for one academic session according to the decision by the Academic Board

In a move to uphold its standards, Isah Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP) in Nasarawa state has rusticated seven students for posting immoral pictures on social media during a graduation celebration.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The decision was announced in a statement by the institution's Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ali Hassan Mohammed, Daily Trust reported.

The affected students, all females, will face rustication for one academic session and are required to present letters of undertaking from their guardians, ensuring good behavior upon their return in the 2023/2024 academic session.

Isah Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP), Nasarawa state, approved the rustication during its meeting on October 4, 2023, citing the students' involvement in the display of indecent content and the tarnishing of the institution's reputation.

Meanwhile, the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Justina Anjiode Kotso, warned all the students to shun any form of social vices and anything capable of putting them into trouble, retierating that the management would not compromise standards and academic excellence.

Rusticated UNIABUJA student drags university to court, demands N50m damages

In another report, a recently rusticated student of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Oladeru Samson Olamilekan, has filed a suit against the school management at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Olamide was rusticated over planned protests against the recent hike in school fees.

Olamilekan is seeking an order "reinstating forthwith the Applicant as a bonafide student of the 1st Respondent (UNIABUJA), with all rights and privileges attached thereto."

University student displays expulsion letter he was served in school

Also, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student has been rusticated from the University of Abuja for kicking against the hike in school fees.

The young boy made a post on his Student Union Government (SUG) WhatsApp group chat expressing his displeasure over the hike in school fees.

In his message, he tried to summon his colleagues in the SUG to join him in the fight against the school fees increment.

