The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked the report that the council is offering free online tutorial

WAEC warned that the website might be spam or a platform for capturing people’s personal information for fraudulent

The Council reinstated that it has just one e-learning platform for prospective candidates to communicate with the board

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reacted to the purported free online tutorial for prospective West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates.

The exam council said it has no affiliation or connection with the website advertising the free online tutorial.

WAEC denies offering free online tutorial for students Photo Credit: WAEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

WAEC warned the general public that the website might be a platform capturing people’s personal information for fraudulent and illegitimate purposes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This was contained in a statement issued via its X page (formerly known as Twitter)@waecnigeria

The Council disclosed that the only recognised e-learning platform for candidates seeking instructions and recommendations on tackling and approaching examination questions.

WASSCE 2023: Ghanaian students use AI to answer WAEC questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC Ghana withheld the senior school certificate exam results of students from 235 schools for using answers generated by artificial intelligence (AI) during their exams.

The WAEC spokesperson in Ghana, John Kapi, who disclosed this said using AI is one of the many irregularities the exam body discovered while marking papers of students who sat for the exams in August 2023.

Kapi explained during an interview that those marking the exam scripts find answers that were generated by AI tools.

WAEC to use CBT for SSCE

WAEC announced the introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for the conduct of WASSCE.

A statement signed by Moyosola Adesina, the acting head of the public affairs unit of WAEC, stated that the new innovation would kick off with the conduct of the WASSCE for private candidates in February 2024.

Following advancements in technology, WAEC said it is set to adopt CBT in the conduct of assessment examinations.

WAEC on CBT mode

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC disclosed that plans to introduce the CBT mode for its examinations have reached an advanced stage.

WAEC, however, listed some challenges that have deleted the implementation of the plan. Among the concerns is that some schools are not well-equipped to handle the CBT exams.

Source: Legit.ng