Ottawa, Canada - A scholarship opportunity for international students has surfaced at the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Legit.ng reports that the undergraduate scholarship is for students from Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, China, India, and Bangladesh.

Canada: University of Ottawa scholarship

A grant of between $50,000 – $100,000 is reportedly available.

As reported by Scholarship Region, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is not required. However, Legit.ng cannot immediately verify this.

The 2024 University of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship is expected to give African students studying in English access to numerous programmes in the school's faculties.

The institution said in a statement:

"To maximise diversity, each faculty will award the same number of scholarships."

Requirements

All eligible students are considered for this award and will be notified at the time of their admission.

Beneficiaries will be asked to submit proof of citizenship of a developing country.

The applicant must:

be an international student with a valid study permit.

have citizenship from one of the countries in Africa, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, or Vietnam.

Undergraduate programmes available:

Engineering: Civil Engineering; Chemical Engineering

Social sciences: Sociology; Anthropology; International Development and Globalization; Conflict Studies; Public Administration

Sciences: All programs except the Honours BSc in Biochemistry / BASc in Chemical Engineering; Honours BSc in Physics/BASc in Electrical Engineering; and Honours BSc in Ophthalmic Medical Technology

Click here to apply for the University of Ottawa’s Excellence scholarships.

Legit.ng gathered that the application deadline is April 1, 2024.

Check this tweet for further details on the opportunity.

