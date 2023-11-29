An inspiring story of a young Nigerian man who recently finished from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun state, has surfaced

The man, Toyinbo Hezekiah Ojuola, graduated from the department of animal breeding and genetics as the sole first-class student

Legit.ng recalls that during its recent 30th convocation, FUNAAB produced 2,823 graduates, with Ojuola and 117 others making the institution’s first class honours' list

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Toyinbo Ojuola is a recent first-class graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun state.

Per the BBC, upon completion of his secondary school education, Ojuola's parents wanted him to learn a trade. However, the young man was determined to advance his education at the university.

Okada rider and university graduate, Toyinbo Hezekiah Ojuola. Photos credit: Toyinbo Hezekiah Ojuola

Source: Facebook

The Ipokia-born fresh graduate stated that many of his companions had become married and ignored university education.

He said he was one of the best performers in his secondary school which made his teachers to encourage him to enroll in the -based university.

His words:

"I never believed I would graduate with a 2'1. I was just doing my thing.

"When I saw that I graduated with a first-class, I was so happy."

Ojuola explained that he started as a bricklayer, before moving on to using motorcycle for business purposes.

He added:

"Most people are not aware that I attended school. They only knew me as an Okada rider. Sometimes, I use the motorcycle to carry bags of cement."

FUNAAB's best-graduating student speaks

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng spotlighted Tijani Oluwatoyin Naheemah, a young woman who overcame many challenges and achieved academic excellence.

Naheemah emerged as the overall best-graduating student of the 2020/2021 academic session at FUNAAB, where she studied Nutrition and Dietetics.

FUNAAB emerges 2nd best university in Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that FUNAAB emerged as the second best among Nigeria’s 258 universities.

The federal university was also ranked 26th best in sub-Saharan Africa in the recently-released 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE's) sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

Source: Legit.ng