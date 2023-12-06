Global site navigation

"iPhone 15, N267k cloth": 10-Year-Old Girl Sends Christmas List to Mum, She Reacts in Video
Family and Relationships

"iPhone 15, N267k cloth": 10-Year-Old Girl Sends Christmas List to Mum, She Reacts in Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A 10-year-old's Christmas list to her mother has stirred massive reactions on social media as people questioned it
  • Among the expensive things the kid wanted was an iPhone 15 and designer shoes and clothes worth thousands of naira
  • Many people who knew the mother always "spoils" her with expensive things said the parent was at fault

A woman was surprised when her 10-year-old daughter sent her a list of items she wanted for Christmas celebration.

The mother (@keyajames) brought the list online to show people as she read all of them out while examining the prices.

Expensive Christmas list in 2023/Girl's wish list.
The mother reacted to her daughter's Christmas list. Photo source: @keyajames
Source: TikTok

Kid's Christmas list

The first thing on the list was an iPhone 15. The mother quickly said she would not be getting her such an expensive item.

She asked for a Jordan sneakers worth $160 (N186,219.84). There is also a kid's hoodie worth $230 (N267,691.03). Others are:

- A Polaroid camera

- Kid's Dior Converse

- Kid's smiley face slippers

- Aviator Nation jacket set

- Ugg slides

- Lululemon gift card

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sailor said:

"The only thing that makes sense and that list is the flamingo jelly cat."

melmelmelmel said:

"I mean if she has 2 pairs of Golden Goose - clearly you’ve set a standard."

Plutochalk said:

"As soon as you said she already has golden goose this list made sense. She already got expensive things."

Gummy<3 wondered:

"What the hell happened to kids wanting toys."

da_chi_roni said:

"Social media is raising these kids...the influence is real."

miranda bailee said:

"See id feel bad for you but that’s your fault."

Lyris said:

"Not a single toy in sight what is wrong w this new gen."

nique wondered:

"She don't want no toys?!?"

FlyGirlKi said:

"This ain’t nobody fault but our own mama."

Source: Legit.ng

