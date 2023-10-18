The Senate has officially approved the nominations of Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), respectively.

At the plenary session on Wednesday, October 18, the Senate also gave its nod to the appointment of Mrs Halima Shehu as the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

After thoroughly screening the nominees in a committee of the whole in Abuja, the Senate decided.

These nominations were put forward for consideration by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in a letter sent to the Senate on Tuesday, October 17.

Source: Legit.ng