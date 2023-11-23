The US FBI has said that the appointment of Ola Olukoyode as the chairman of the EFCC by President Bola Tinubu

Jack Smith, the legal attaché of the American FBI in Nigeria, made the remarks during his courtesy visit to the office of EFCC on Wednesday

Smith said he did background research about Olukoyede and discovered that he deserved the appointment

FCT, Abuja - The United State's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has commended the appointment of Ola Olukoyode as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Bola Tinubu.

According to a tweet by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday, November 22, Jack Smith, the legal attaché of the American FBI in Nigeria, made the commendation during his courtesy visit to the headquarters of the commission on Wednesday.

Smith said his personal efforts in the research about the new chairman of the commission, Olukoyode, has impressive credentials to head the EFCC.

"I came to congratulate you on your appointment. I did my homework and research and discovered that your appointment is right.”

Why FBI commends Olukoyode as EFCC chairman

The FBI expressed confidence in the EFCC's new agenda to reform and refocus, adding that it would move the anti-corruption campaign of the anti-graft agency to a greater height.

On his part, Olukoyede expressed gratitude for the visit and explained that the relationship between Nigeria and the FBI has been existing before the EFCC was established.

He stressed that the agenda to reform the commission was not new, but a representation of more effective ways to achieve the mandate of the commission. According to Olukoyede, defining the focus of the EFCC properly is very important for the anti-corruption campaign.

