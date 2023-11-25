The 48th convocation ceremony of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) held on Saturday, November 25, witnessed some memorable moments

Former Lagos state governor Babajide Raji Fashola (SAN) was conferred an honourary award for his contribution to governance

Similarly, Engr. Kayode Adegbulugbe, an oil and gas mogul, was also recognised for contributing to the sector

Benin, Edo - The University of Benin (UNIBEN) bestowed an honorary award upon Babatunde Raji Fashola, the former governor of Lagos state and immediate past minister of power, works, and housing, during its 48th convocation ceremony.

Engr. Kayode Adegbulugbe, the chief operating officer of Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), was also honoured at the event.

UNIBEN held its 48th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 25. Photo Credit: UNIBEN

Source: Facebook

Additional recipients included Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, the first lady of Edo State, and Engr. Gbenga Olu Komolafe.

Dr Kayode Adegbulugbe thanked UNIBEN for recognising his significant contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

He said:

“It’s an honour to be considered among the other great recipients of this award like Engr Komolafe and Babatunde Fashola. Their reputation precedes them, and I feel very humbled to be recognized by this great University.”

Adegbulugbe's background

Born into a distinguished family in Ibadan in 1978, he is a highly accomplished figure in Petroleum Engineering and an entrepreneur committed to impactful community development and humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

Dr Kayode Adegbulugbe, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife and the University of Texas at Austin, holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering.

He further expanded his expertise with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Oil and Gas Law with Distinction from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

Adegbulugbe's success in oil & gas

As the COO at GEIL, the Operator of the Otakikpo oil field, Dr Adegbulugbe, has achieved notable success, making GEIL the highest-producing marginal field operator in Nigeria with a daily production of 11,500 barrels of oil as of October 2023.

One of his remarkable achievements is overseeing the construction, installation, and commissioning of a 12 million standard cubic feet modular LPG extraction plant at the Otakikpo field. This plant, the first of its kind in the country, reflects his unwavering commitment to pioneering endeavours.

The installation of this modular LPG plant is a significant step in addressing the persistent issue of gas flares in the Niger Delta, supporting the Nigerian government's efforts to combat this environmental challenge.

Dr Kayode Adegbulugbe, who hails from Ondo town in Ondo State, continues to leave a lasting impact on the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry through his innovative leadership.

