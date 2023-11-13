In the aftermath of the off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi state, an evaluation report has been released to grade the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

This evaluation report was released by TAF Africa on Monday, November 13, to grade the electoral body's compliance in deploying assistive tools for persons with disabilities (PWDs)

These assistive tools include a braille ballot guide for the blind, large graphic posters for deaf people, and magnifying glasses for persons with albinism

A post-election report has been released by TAF Africa, rating the compliance of the INEC in deploying assistive tools for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the report obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, November 13, these assistive tools for PWDs include a braille ballot guide for the blind, large graphic posters for deaf people, and magnifying glasses for persons with albinism.

As gathered in the report, TAF Africa confirmed improvement in the participation and overall experience of PWDs during the 2023 off-cycle election, in contrast to the general election held earlier in the year.

However, the report highlighted some key challenges and incidents that require urgent attention and remedial action.

1. Improved Participation and Overall Experience of PWDs

The report commended INEC for its efforts to foster the participation of PWDs during the off-cycle polls.

In contrast with the general election, TAF Africa said INEC provided assistive tools in the off-cycle gubernatorial polls more intentionally.

"Compared to the previous election, there was a noticeable improvement in providing necessary assistive tools and ensuring a more inclusive voting process", the report reads.

2. Voter inducement

However, the report noted incidents of PWD voter inducement during the election.

The report said:

"In St. Luke Sec school, Agudama Epie polling unit, Epie ward 1, Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa state, some party agents engaged in vote buying, thereby causing chaos and disorderliness in the polling unit."

TAF Africa said these incidents further dented the electoral credibility of INEC.

3. Security Incident in Imo State

The report emphasised incidents of insecurity in Imo state during the election.

"A critical incident occurred in Dimoma Hall Amambaa polling unit, Ikeduru LGA, in Imo state, where gunmen dispersed voters."

TAF Africa said it condemns any violence that disrupts the democratic process and calls on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and take necessary actions to ensure voters' confidence, safety, and security in subsequent elections.

4. Uneven assistive tool deployment

Meanwhile, the report revealed that despite the progress of available assistive tools, there was uneven deployment of assistive devices across the observed states.

The stats stipulated in the report said:

"Bayelsa state recorded the highest percentage of deployment at 61% based on the 30 selected polling units, while Kogi and Imo state experienced low deployment at 36% and 33% respectively, raising concerns about the consistency of INEC's implementation of disability-inclusive measures."

