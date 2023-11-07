Newly admitted students of the 2023/2024 academic session of the University of Lagos have been told to commence their registration and screening

Yaba-Akoka, Lagos - The University of Lagos, Yaba-Akoka, has released its screening and registration schedule for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Information gathered by Legit.ng from the University’s website confirms that the screening and registration exercise for all newly admitted UTME and DIRECT ENTRY candidates (2nd Batch) will be held from Monday, November 6 to Friday, December 1, 2023, from 9:00 a. m to 3:00 p. m.

The University stated that the screening exercise will be in accordance with the Registration Schedule.

How to register for screening

Stage 1: Uploading of Documents

A. With UTME Number as Username and Surname in lower case as Password, log in to the UNILAG Student Portal via www.unilag.edu.ng, then Click ADMISSIONS, Admissions and 2023/2024 SCREENING.

B. Fill out the bio-data form and print the Screening Form.

C. Students are expected to upload the under-listed documents (original) while filling the bio-data form:

Birth Certificate

Letter of Reference from a reputable Clergyman/Imam/Lawyer/Senior Civil Servant addressed to The Registrar, University of Lagos

Testimonial from Secondary School attended

State of Origin Certificate

JAMB Admission Letter

O’Level Result

Previous Degree Certificate (for DIRECT Entry candidates only)

Stage 2: Screening

A. Proceed to the registration venue as scheduled (Click Here to see the Registration Schedule)

B. Submit two copies of the under-listed documents to the registration officer:

Screening Form generated from stage 1 (Coloured and photocopied) UNILAG Online Application Form (for Direct Entry candidates only: Coloured and photocopy) JAMB Acknowledgement Slip (for Direct Entry candidates only: Coloured and photocopy) JAMB Admission Letter (Institution Copy: Coloured and photocopy) UTME Result Slip (Coloured and photocopy: Not Applicable to Direct Entry candidates) Post-UTME Result Slip (Coloured and photocopy: Not Applicable to 2022 JAMB candidates) JUPEB/A-LEVEL/OND/HND/BSc. Result Slip (for Direct Entry candidates only) O’Level Result Certificate (WAEC/NECO). The online version will only be accepted from the 2023 WAEC/NECO Results holders. NOTE: STATEMENT OF RESULT FROM SECONDARY SCHOOL IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. Letter of Reference (original copy) from a reputable Clergyman/Imam/Lawyer/Senior Civil Servant (on Letterhead, indicate status in Office, Lawyers to use the Valid NBA Seal [NOT THE RED SEAL]), addressed to The Registrar, University of Lagos Birth Certificate (Photocopies) Testimonial from Secondary School attended (Photocopies) State of Origin Certificate (Photocopies). Note: This must be the same state you registered with JAMB Passport Photographs (12 Copies: full names should be written on the reverse side)

Please note that all candidates are to present the original copies of all credentials (birth certificate/sworn affidavit, testimonial, state of origin and WAEC certificate) for sighting.

Stage 3: Payment of Fees

A. Generate Payment Advice 24 hours after the Stage 2 process

B. Proceed to any bank to make payment

Stage 4: Faculty/Departmental Registration

Proceed to your Faculty and Department for further registration processes

Important Notice

Impersonation is a serious offence, therefore, anyone found guilty of this will automatically forfeit his/her admission and may be handed over to the Police.

DRUG USE: The University has zero tolerance for drug use; hence, a compulsory test shall be conducted for all newly admitted students ONCE. This could either be before or after registration. The admission of newly admitted students who test POSITIVE TO DRUG USE, as well as those who fail to undergo the test, shall be WITHDRAWN.

The dates for the Matriculation ceremony and Orientation programme would be as announced by the University.

