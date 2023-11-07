Yaba-Akoka, Lagos - Mr. Barnabas Peter, a 300-level student in the Department of Finance at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), clinched first place in the Start-up Pitch Competition during the Project Innovation 2 Marketing (I2M) Accelerated Incubator Programme.

This event, organized by the Innovation Technology Management Office (ITMO) at UNILAG, took place on November 3, 2023, and featured the entrepreneurial talents of young individuals from across the country.

The competition was from the stable of Project Innovation 2 Marketing (I2M) Accelerated Incubator Programme. Photo Credit: UNILAG

Barnabas Peter's innovative project, "Travaye", a digital platform designed to aid tourists, low-income earners, and those seeking exciting places to visit, emerged as the overall winner.

His success resulted from an intensive 6-week incubation program where he refined his business knowledge and entrepreneurial skills.

The closing ceremony was held at the Arthur Mabnefo Digital Research Centre (AMDRC) at UNILAG and was graced by the presence of Engineer Jennifer Adighije, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Digital Economy, Communication, and Innovation to the President of Nigeria.

Her attendance underscored the event's importance and the government's backing for emerging entrepreneurs in the country.

This hybrid event also featured other entrepreneurs who presented various start-up products and services from multiple sectors, including technology, agriculture, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Among the notable innovators were Mrs. Chiemela Anosike of Solaris.ng and Sunday-Dogo Peter of Gonana.

