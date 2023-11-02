The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has continued its non-tolerance for unruly and corrupt practices on campus

An emerging report confirmed that the management of UNIZIK suspended one of its staff for alleged forgery

The culprit was reported to have forged his degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate

Awka, Anambra - The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, has taken action against one of its employees, Nwafor Nwesuzor, accused of fabricating his academic degree and National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate.

According to a press release from Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, this fraudulent activity came to light when Nwesuzor, who works as an administrative staff member, applied to alter his academic qualifications.

UNIZIK was established in 1991 and was named after Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first president of Nigeria. Photo Credit: UNIZIK

Source: Facebook

This development forced UNIZIK management to announce that Nwesuzor has been suspended for six months, and further steps will be taken in his case before any final decisions are made.

As reported by Punch, the statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone, has approved the immediate suspension of Nwafor Ogbonnaya (Nwafor Nwesuzor) over allegations of presentation of forged and fake degree result to the university.

“In a bid to secure employment in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nwafor Ogbonnaya, whose real name is Nwafor Nwesuzor abandoned his undergraduate programme and forged the university statement of result and a letter of exclusion from the National Youth Service Corps.

“He later went ahead to complete his degree programme. The whole scenario emanated when Mr Nwafor Ogbonnaya wrote to the university, requesting to change his degree result."

Investigation of alleged forgery

As contained in the statement, it was discovered that the individual in question had presented altered documents with a different name, Nwafor Nwesuzor, and a changed degree classification.

This has raised suspicions about the authenticity of the documents.

A deeper inquiry also unveiled that this employee forged both his degree certificate and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exclusion letter.

This conclusion is based on the stark inconsistencies between the original documents he initially submitted and the new ones he attempted to substitute.

“In following due process the Vice Chancellor in exercising his powers based on the university rules and regulation approved his immediate suspension from the employment of the university for six months while his case undergoes other processes in the university before final disposal action", the statement concluded.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University panel sacks 3 lecturers, suspends 15 others

In another similar report, the UNIZIK panel has recommended disciplinary actions against some lecturers and students.

Among those implicated are a priest and three lecturers, according to a statement released by the university.

The university is currently embroiled in a scandal involving sexual harassment, extortion, and other wrongdoing.

Source: Legit.ng