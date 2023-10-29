President Bola Tinubu has been greeted with an urgent demand to dismiss his Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle

The former Zamfara State governor has been accused of misappropriation of funds worth billions of Naira meant for the construction of a cargo airport in the state

Since leaving office as governor of Zamfara, Matawalle has been hit with several allegations of fraud

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, representing various human rights organizations, have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismiss Defense Minister Bello Matawalle over alleged negligence of his duties.

The group's National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh, cited the minister's failure to provide a financial account for the multi-billion naira Gusau International Cargo Airport as a primary reason for this demand.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sack Bello Matawalle over the corruption allegation laced around his administration.

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, the advocacy groups have called upon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and hold Matawalle and his associates accountable for the alleged misappropriation of the N11 billion earmarked for executing the cargo airport project.

They contend that recovering these misused funds is crucial for the development of Zamfara State, especially in the wake of devastating bandit attacks and the resulting poverty.

The group noted:

"We are also aware that in his capacity as Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle has decided to politicize the banditry and terrorism attacks in his home State of Zamfara.

"He has not officially visited the State to assess the security situation but rather chose to embark on military tourism in faraway Turkey while blocking the Governor of Zamfara State from meeting Mr. President on this burning issue.

"On the heels of these unsavory developments, we call on Mr. President to demonstrate the right action in promoting the fight against corruption and theft in public office."

Matawalle speaks

In response to these allegations, Matawalle, through his Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, argued that the accusations were deliberately orchestrated to undermine him and deflect attention from Governor Dauda Lawal's perceived inadequacies.

Matawalle emphasised that he inherited the cargo airport project contract from his predecessor and believed it was in the best interest of the state's residents to continue with the project.

Missing N70bn: Ex-Zamfara govt official calls for Gov Lawal’s impeachment

In another report, ex-officials from Zamfara state's government have clarified the reported disappearance of N70 billion from the state's treasury.

These former officials held a press conference in Abuja, during which they also urged the removal of Governor Dauda Lawal from his position in Zamfara state.

They allege that Governor Lawal has been involved in unapproved expenditures outside the state assembly's budgetary authorisation.

