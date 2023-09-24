A panel at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra state, has recommended disciplinary actions against some lecturers and students

Among those implicated are a priest and three lecturers, according to a statement released by the university

The university is currently embroiled in a scandal involving sexual harassment, extortion, and other wrongdoing

Awka, Anambra state - A panel set up by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra state, has recommended the dismissal, suspension, and expulsion of more than 14 individuals, including lecturers and students, for various offences.

Those affected include a priest and three lecturers.

Legit.ng gathers that the indicted students are facing expulsion for offences like aiding and abetting.

The development was disclosed via a statement released by Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the special adviser to the Vice Chancellor on public relations and special duties, in Awka on Sunday, September 24, The Nation reported.

Sexual harassment, other allegations at UNIZIK

UNIZIK has been caught in a major scandal revolving around sexual harassment, extortion, and other transgressions.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, is reportedly committed to dealing decisively with the situation.

Three lecturers were accused of extorting funds from students who successfully completed their courses and employing fellow students to carry out these malevolent acts.

Lecturer clears students who had 12 outstanding courses

One of the lecturers was indicted for clearing and graduating a student who had 12 outstanding courses.

The panel recommended the lecturer's dismissal and withdrawal of the results issued to the indicted student.

The indicted Reverend priest and another were accused of aiding and abetting examination misconduct after collecting gratification from students.

Sexual harassment: UNIZIK to mount CCTV in offices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University announced that it will be mounting Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in offices and classrooms to control and checkmate sexual harassment.

The university also confirmed that it would stage an "Operation Speak Out" initiative, enabling victims to vent and expose the culprits.

Confirming this development, the UNIZIK vice chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, revealed that the "Operation Speak Out" initiative and the mounting of CCTV cameras on campus would help monitor the unruly activities in the university.

