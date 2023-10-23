A solution has been recommended to the federal government to combat the frequent fall of the Naira to the dollar

The federal government has been urged to transition from a single-resource economy to a diversified one

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo suggested this recommendation at a public event in Abeokuta, Ogun State

Abeokuta, Ogun - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized that Nigeria has the potential to overcome its foreign exchange (forex) challenges and the decreasing value of the naira.

He said this could be done by transitioning from a single-resource economy heavily reliant on oil to diversifying into non-oil exports, particularly agribusiness.

Ex-President Obasanjo said he would soon start exporting wood to other countries from his farm. Photo Credit: Riccardo Savi

Source: Getty Images

Obasanjo made these remarks in Abeokuta over the weekend during the conclusion of a week-long intensive training program called the "Agribusiness Export Readiness Accelerator Training Programme."

The program was designed for entrepreneurs from various parts of the country.

The former president pointed out that while the discovery of oil in Nigeria was initially seen as a blessing, it had become a burden, leading to economic imbalances.

He encouraged African nations to tap into their export potential in agribusiness, which could enhance their participation in global trade, generate significant forex earnings, and elevate the region's prosperity.

As reported by This Day, Obasanjo said:

“Given the enormous resource endowment of Nigeria, I have no doubt in my mind that economic diversification is achievable at the shortest possible time if robust economic policies with appropriate implementation mechanisms are put in place, running consistently over a period of time.

“Nations, like Indonesia and Malaysia, were once mono-product economies, like Nigeria, but they are now well diversified and, therefore, less vulnerable to global economic shocks.”

Obasanjo to begin exportation of wood from Otta Farm

Obasanjo expressed his concern that Africa lags in global trade and value chain, accounting for only 1.9% of global manufacturing.

He said this is due to the failure to add value to its primary commodity exports.

The ex-President said:

“Since international trade is a good barometer of the world economic growth and development, it then becomes quite easy to understand the poor economic performance of Africa in general, and Nigeria, in particular.”

He shared his experience of planting trees to address heat issues in his poultry farm. He revealed plans to export wood and other agricultural products soon.

Obasanjo stressed that success in agribusiness exports demands resilience, dedication, adherence to quality standards, consistency, and a willingness to adapt and learn to enhance their trade prospects.

