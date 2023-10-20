JAMB has commenced an investigation into a claim that UNILAG allegedly denied over 2,000 applicants admission

An online medium had reported that UNILAG denied over 2,000 applicants admission over failure to upload O’Level results on CAPS

The JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the board will ensure that no candidate who is qualified to be admitted is denied such admission,

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted to the report that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) allegedly denied 2,000 candidates admission over awaiting results.

Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said it is candidates and not JAMB that uploads their O’Level results on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) platform, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Benjamin said JAMB has also begun an investigation into claims that UNILAG denied over 2,000 applicants admission over the failure to upload their O’Level results on CAPS.

He made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, October 20.

“As a regulator, one of the central responsibilities of the Board to candidates and other stakeholders is to ensure that no candidate who is qualified to be admitted is denied such admission, hence the several provisions by the Board for candidates to always raise queries when they feel shortchanged.”

“To facilitate this, the CAPS tracking facility indicates the date, time, and even seconds that such results were uploaded and, as such, provides incontrovertible evidence in the event of disputes.

According to TheCable, Benjamin added that:

“Before this publication, some candidates, through the ‘Ticketing Platform’ of the Board, queried their failure to get admitted, positing that by virtue of their ranking on the platform, they ought to be admitted,”

“Their claim is being investigated to ascertain their veracity, with such universities being engaged to arrive at a just and equitable outcome. At the end of the investigations, it is our belief that justice would be seen to have been done.”

