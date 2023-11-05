A group, MAPAMA, has said it is deeply concerned about the weekslong closure of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun state

MAPAMA said it is worried that an institution that ushered in four other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) polytechnics in the state, is being enmeshed in crises that seem to have defied every solution in the last five years

MAPAMA maintained that the current logjam cannot be allowed to fester further, "as it represents a sad and gloomy phase in the history of MAPOLY"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Abeokuta, Ogun State - The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has expressed serious concern about the ongoing impasse rocking the institution.

The stand-off has resulted in over one month of total shutdown of both academic and non-academic activities in the tertiary institution.

MAPAMA expects all those who feel concerned about the progress of MAPOLY to find means of addressing the impasse. Photo credits: @MAPOLYinfo, @MAPOLYinfo

Source: Twitter

"Discuss future of MAPOLY", MAPAMA to stakeholders

MAPAMA's concern was contained in a press statement signed by Sulaiman Fasasi, of the group's media and publicity committee on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The statement was obtained Legit.ng.

MAPAMA said it is aware of the agitations of the MAPOLY workforce, chief of which is the inability of the management to meet up with its financial obligations, especially, the payment of salaries for four months. This is aside non-remittance of due pensions to the retired staff, as well as the suspension of staff promotion and appointment for about five and six years respectively.

The statement partly reads:

"While it is not the intention of the MAPAMA to apportion blame, the governor (Dapo Abiodun), as the visitor to the school, needs to take special interest in the happenings at MAPOLY, especially by taking a bold and pragmatic step in pulling the institution out of the current rumpus and return it to its former strong, viable and sustainable path.

"It is therefore the position of MAPAMA, that calling of a stakeholders forum which should and must discuss the future of MAPOLY should be considered by both the management and the state government."

Reactions as suspected kidnappers kill MAPOLY student

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported about the murder of a beauty queen and student of MAPOLY, Happiness Odeh.

Odeh, a National Diploma (ND) II student of Mass Communication, was a former winner of the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest.

Man mocks MAPOLY students

Legit.ng also reported that a video of students' files of MAPOLY being used in selling fish on the road stirred mixed reactions online.

The man who recorded the video held up close one of the files for the camera to show its owner's name.

‘Cabals must be exposed’, MAPOLY Muslim alumni

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that MAPOLY Muslim Alumni told President Bola Tinubu not to show the cabals mercy.

The group, in a press release signed by its head, media, and publicity committee, Tajudeen Balogun, called on President Tinubu to “unveil” the cabals.

Source: Legit.ng