Many students have cried out following the non-release of the of the June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE)

Parents and students are anxiously waiting for NECO to release the results for them to process their admission

The students need the NECO results because they didn't want their WAEC and sat for UTME as awaiting results candidates

Students and parents alike are becoming anxious following the non-release of the June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

As reported by The Sun, the tension is because many SS3 students wrote the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with awaiting results.

Also, some of the students wrote the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and did not make five credits have all their hopes on NECO.

The release of NECO results has become very important for these sets of persons to process their admission into higher education.

The Head of Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani, had earlier stated that the council plans to release the SSCE results by the end of September after the conclusion of the marking of answer scripts on September 28th.

An anxious parent, Mr Oyetoro Falade, said his son scored 256 in the 2023 UTME and needs the NECO results as he didn’t make his papers in WAEC.

Falade added that they are anxiously waiting because his son's first-choice university would soon start the admission exercise.

Another parent, Mr James Okpara, said his son needs NECO to release the results to process post-UTME registration in Olabisi Onabanjo University, which would soon end.

Okpara disclosed that his son's WASSCE result was not released in August.

17-year-old, Lekan Oguntade, said NECO delay is threatening his admission chances of gaining admission into a polytechnic.

I don't want to miss admission this year

Another worried student, Falola Samuel said he does not want his 237 score in the 2023 UTME to waste.

“Most universities have started admissions and many students are anxiously waiting for the SSCE results. I applied to a university as an awaiting result candidate and with 237 in UTME, I don’t want to miss admission this year.”

However, a senior NECO staff said the process to release the 1.2 million results has been completed and the results will be released soon.

