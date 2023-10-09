The crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reached a fever pitch

Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa, a party chieftain, has been accused of meeting ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi to plot against President Bola Tinubu

It was gathered that a resolution was reached at the meeting to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

FCT, Abuja - Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa, a chieftain of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied allegations that he was part of a secret meeting with ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi to plot against President Bola Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls.

Dimkpa’s reaction to clear the air in response to the allegation levelled against him by Tony Okocha, another chieftain of the party who is the current factional chairman of the party in Rivers State.

President Bola Tinubu dominated the presidential polls in Rivers State to displace Atiku. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that Okocha led some party delegates to Abuja to pay a courtesy visit to the party’s national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Reports confirmed that it was at this visit that Okocha told Ganduje that Dimkpa and some party members held a secret meeting with Amaechi where they were said to support the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Dimkpa denies Okocha's allegation

Meanwhile, Dimkpa debunked the allegation in a statement released on Sunday, October 8, by his Special Adviser on Media, Stephen Deegbara.

According to the statement, Dimkpa said he was never part of any meeting where whatever decisions Okocha had “conjured” were taken.

He said:

“We note that as a committed member of the APC, Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa has devoted his time, energy, and resources along with other stakeholders to ensure that the APC emerged victorious in the just concluded polls.”

He urged Okocha to stop being an agent of disunity and distraction to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

