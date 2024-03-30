The National Examinations Council (NECO) will commence Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria International School, Jeddah has been accredited as an international examination centre for NECO

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu and the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi led a delegation to the school

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced a plan to begin the conduct of Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) internally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NECO, Azeez Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, March 30.

NECO to commence SSCE in Saudi Arabia Photo credit: Nony and sons

Source: Facebook

Sani said the decision was made following the accreditation of Nigeria International School, Jeddah. The school is owned by Alhaji Abdulkadir Maikudi

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

NECO has other international examination centres in Togo, Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Niger and the Republic of Gabon, Vanguard reports.

He added that a delegation led by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu and the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi assessed the school facilities during the visit.

Why school was chosen as NECO SSCE centre

The minister said the school was found worthy of consideration as an International Centre for NECO SSCE Internal following assessment of its learning facilities such as the examination halls, classrooms, laboratories, library, curriculum syllabus and general security

He said after due assessment, the school was consequently granted full accreditation.

He admonished the staff and students of the school to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria not only in Saudi Arabia but the entire Gulf States Cooperation Council, The Punch reports.

The NECO registrar Wushishi said accreditation was to ensure that schools had adequate teaching and learning facilities conducive for examinations.

NECO releases 2023 SSCE external exam result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NECO on Monday, February 26, released the results of the 2023 SSCE external examination.

Wushishi announced the development, according to a clip shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page on NECO.

Candidates are advised to visit http://neco.gov.ng using their registration number to access their results.

Source: Legit.ng