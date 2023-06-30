The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said admission seekers have to pay to print out their original JAMB result slip

The Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions said the cost for the printing of an original JAMB result slip is N1,700 only

The board stated that once the payment is made, the result slip can be printed anywhere in the world

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to print their original JAMB result slip, they have to make a payment of N1,700 (about 2.19 US Dollars at the current mid-market currency rates).

In a tweet on its official Twitter page on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, JAMB said the payment must be made through the candidate's profile on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

"A token is payable for printing of original UTME result slip": JAMB

The examination body added that the original UTME result slips "can be printed anywhere".

An inquirer, @sammielankie, had asked if JAMB candidates have to pay to get their UTME results printed out and if it can be executed without visiting the board's office.

JAMB responded:

"A token of ₦1,700.00 naira is payable for printing of original JAMB result slip.

"Once the token is paid through the candidate's profile, the result slip can be printed anywhere."

