A final year University of Lagos (UNILAG) student named Oluwakemi has turned to public begging to pay her school fees of N225,000

Oluwakemi refused offers of sex for money and chose public begging as an alternative to prostitution

UNILAG had initially increased fees, citing economic reasons, but later reduced them after student protests

Gbagada, Lagos state - A final year student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), simply identified as Oluwakemi, has reportedly resorted to public begging to pay her school fees.

A report by the Nigerian Tribune indicates that Oluwakemi was sighted at a roundabout in the Ifako-Gbagada area of Lagos state.

Oluwakemi, a UNILAG final-year student, begs the public for financial support to pay her school fees. Photo credits: @FinnihblogNg, @campus_station0

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the female student carried a placard with the inscription:

"Please help a final year student with her school fees. God bless you."

UNILAG fees: Men offered sex in exchange for money - Oluwakemi

Though she had been making efforts, Oluwakemi, who reportedly resides with her grandmother in the Agege area of the state, said it has been difficult for her to pay N225,000 in school fees since the university announced the increment.

The part-time student also said some men offered sex in exchange for the fees, which she could not accept.

Why I chose public begging to pay UNILAG fees

According to Oluwakemi, she resorted to public begging because she did not want to engage in prostitution.

She said the ideal way is to beg for alms from serious Nigerians who will sympathise and support her.

Why we increased charges - UNILAG

UNILAG, one of the federal government-owned universities in Nigeria, recently increased its charges.

The varsity's management said the increment in school fees was necessary due to the current state of the Nigerian economy.

"The adjustment in fees which will take effect from 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the University to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others," the varsity said.

However, after student protests, the university bowed to pressure and reduced the fees.

UNILAG introduced instalment payments

Meanwhile, the university has also introduced an instalment payment option for students following its recent fee increase.

The university management, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, explained how the instalment option works "following various complaints by a cross-section of new and returning students of their inability to take advantage of the initiative.

Source: Legit.ng