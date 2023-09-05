The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has introduced an instalment payment option for students in response to the recent fee increase

Students can generate payment advice from the student portal, with the first payment covering 50% obligatory fees and 100% utility fees

An additional 20% of the balance must be paid before printing examination dockets for the 1st Semester, 2023/2024 examinations

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has introduced an instalment payment option for students following its recent fee increase, which took effect from the 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session.

The university management, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, explained how the instalment option works "following various complaints by a cross-section of new and returning students of their inability to take advantage of the initiative.

UNILAG fees: Procedure for payment in instalments

Below is how to go about the instalment option process:

Generate payment advice from the student portal

Please note that the payment advice used for the first payment will also be used for subsequent payments.

Proceed to pay 50% obligatory fees with 100% utility fees

For instance, for new undergraduates who opt for payment in instalments, the minimum payment is Utility (100%) + toxicology (100%) + obligatory (50%).

20% of the balance must be paid before the printing of examination dockets for 1st Semester, 2023/2024 examinations

The final 30% balance must be paid before the end of registration for 2nd Semester 2023/2024

Unilag fees for new undergraduates

Unilag fees for returning undergraduates

For returning undergraduates who opt for payment in instalments, the minimum payment is Utility 100% + 50% obligatory.

Below is the payment breakdown:

Unilag instalment payment: How to pay 20% of the balance

According to UNILAG's management, both new and returning undergraduates must pay 20% of the balance before printing examination dockets for the 1st Semester 2023/2024 examinations.

Below is the payment breakdown:

Unilag instalment payment: How to pay the final 30% of the balance

New, returning undergraduates and final-year students must pay the final 30% balance before the end of registration for the 2nd Semester, 2023/2024.

Below is the payment breakdown:

Students react as UNILAG hikes tuition fees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG students called on the management of the learning institute to reconsider their decision to increase tuition fees.

Some UNILAG undergraduates spoke to Legit.ng regarding the 400% hike.

"Some are complaining, but some have paid the fees already. So you can see that it is all man for himself. May God Almighty help us all," Aisha 'Koya said.

Source: Legit.ng