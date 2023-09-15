Yaba, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reduced the fees of the school.

This development happened after a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). The meeting was held on Thursday, September 14, according to Premium Times.

UNILAG: Utility charges, others reduced

Folasade Ogunsola, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of UNILAG, chaired the meeting, which also had in attendance the NANS President, Usman Barambu.

In an official statement on Friday morning, September 15, by the university’s spokesperson, Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, UNILAG announced the reduction of the obligatory fees for students, utility bills, convocation fees, and others.

Per the statement, the utility charges for all categories of students have been reduced to N15,000 from N20,000 and convocation fees to be paid by all final-year students were brought down to N27,000 from N30,000.

The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325 to N116,325 for courses without lab/studio and N176,325 to N166,325 for courses with lab/studio.

UNILAG VC justifies fee hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG revealed the institution spends over N1.7 billion annually on electricity bills.

At a virtual briefing on Saturday, September 9, VC Ogunsola said even if the 35,000 student population of the university pays up the new rate, it would amount to about N800 million.

This, according to Ogunsola, is not enough to meet the electricity bill alone.

UNILAG: Sani speaks on tuition hike

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, declared his support for the recent move of some students of UNILAG.

Sani commended UNILAG students who protested and urged other Nigerian undergraduates to emulate them.

