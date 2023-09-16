In what could be described as a surprise, the commissioner for education in Anambra state has adopted Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme

Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh said she adopted the embattled UME candidate, to help her actualise her dreams and aspirations in life

The commissioner further hinted that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is very much interested in every citizen in the state and Mmesoma is not an exception

Awka, Anambra state - In what could be described as a piece of good news, the Anambra State commissioner for education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, has now adopted Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, the embattled student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi.

Recall that Mmesoma allegedly tampered with her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME), result to emerge with the highest score.

The commissioner, who spoke in Awka, said she adopted Mmesoma to help her actualize her dreams in life, Vanguard reported.

Recall that it was Professor Chuma-Udeh who invited Mmesoma to her office in the heat of the controversy and subsequently handed her over to the men of the Directorate of State Security, (DSS), who questioned her over the incident.

But while receiving an award in her office, Chuma-Udeh explained that she adopted Mmesoma to see her through school.

She said:

“Mmesoma is not the first person I am adopting. Even as a lecturer, I was adopting children and training them through schools.

“Mmesoma is doing very well and she is still undergoing a psychotherapy class with the state appointed psychotherapist.

“I decided to adopt to adopt her to help her actualize her dreams .She is a human being, so we cannot throw her away just like that.

“We are not going to let her down. We are still pleading with JAMB to reconsider its decision concerning her.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo is very passionate about every citizen in Anambra State and so, we will train her through her education.”

