JAMB has revealed the role of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ejikeme Mmesoma's forgery case

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson disclosed that the board involved the secret police in the matter so as to root out those behind what Mmesoma is doing

JAMB added that the case has been handed over to relevant security agencies for a thorough investigation to unravel the masterminds of yet another unfortunate scam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed why it involved the Department of State Services (DSS) in the forgery allegation against Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, on Monday, July 3rd, said the board involved the DSS to unearth those behind the act of manufacturing fake results and are working with the Anambra state pupil.

JAMB involves the DSS to fish out those working with Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Source: Facebook

DSS is involved so as to find out those behind Ejikeme Mmesoma's ordeal, JAMB says

Benjamin added that the decision was informed by the board’s assumption that the student lacked the capacity to come up with such an idea.

“The issue was reported to them (DSS) to find out those behind what she is doing. We thought she has no such capacity,” he said.

Ejikeme Mmesoma: Somebody is coaching her, JAMB says

Asked to elaborate on a previous statement by him that the candidate might not have been the originator of the purportedly doctored result, Benjamin made reference to her demeanour in her video, Channels TV reported.

“If you look at her posture – look at the video very well, if you look at the video critically, you will see that somebody is coaching her on what to say. Just sit down and look at the video she posted yesterday,” he said.

Insisting that Ejikeme’s defence was being orchestrated by “people”, he added that “certainly, there are people behind it and those are the people we are looking for”.

JAMB bans Anambra pupil Mmesoma Ejikeme for 3 years, withdraws UTME result

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has slammed a three-year ban on Anambra pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme who was accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

JAMB, while delivering its verdict on Tuesday, July 4th, banned Ejikeme from taking the board’s examinations for three years.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fabian Benjamin, the board’s spokesperson, also said the UTME result of the Anambra pupil has been withdrawn.

Ejikeme Mmesoma: "She is duped, or part of syndicate manufacturing fake results," JAMB Registrar reveals

Legit.ng reported earlier that the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has addressed the claims made by Ejikeme Mmesoma, a candidate who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Mmesoma's result, Mr Oloyede said investigations by his agency revealed that the accused candidate “was either duped or she is a member of a high-level syndicate engaging in manufacturing fake UTME results.”

The JAMB registrar insisted that the document being displayed by Miss Mmesoma “belongs to another candidate who sat for the examination two years ago.”

