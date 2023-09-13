Two Nigerian tertiary institutions have announced a ban on sign-out ceremonies for graduating students

University of Ilorin (Unilorin) and the Kwara State College of Education (COE) made this known in separate statements

The schools mentioned “immoral practice” among other numerous complaints as a reason for the ban

Kwara state, Ilorin - University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and the Kwara State College of Education (COE) have banned sign-out ceremonies for graduating students.

According to Daily Trust, the schools announced the ban in separate statements after the final paper of their examinations.

UNILORIN and Kwara College of Education ban sign-out ceremonies Photo Credit: UNILORIN Aspirants and Students Updates

Source: Facebook

UNILORIN's statement reads in part:

“Sign-outs, involving making inscriptions on white vests, car awareness and pouring water on each other, embarked upon by final-year students are banned with immediate effect.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The COE banned the sign-out ceremony following the “immoral practice” by two students, among several other complaints.

The statement reads in part:

“The college management has finally banned the sign-out activities within and around the college premises.”

It was gathered that some UNILORIN students brought musicians into the school where wads of naira were sprayed during their graduation.

Daily Trust reported that a source said the COE had already instituted a panel of enquiry on the case of one of its students, Mohammed AbdulSalam for grabbing the bre*sts of a fellow student, Tawakalitu Sulyman during the sign-out ceremony in the school last week.

Final year student expelled from UNILORIN after writing exams for girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man's intention to help his girlfriend out in the examination hall has reportedly brought his academic journey at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) to a tragic end.

The man was reportedly expelled when he was caught writing an examination for his lover.

UNILORIN sets examination questions using Ekweremadu's case

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state, has used the case of a former Deputy-Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, to set its examination question.

In the question paper, the Department of Criminology and Security Studies of the Faculty of Social Sciences used Ekweremadu’s case in the ongoing Harmattan Semester Examination for the 2021/2022 session.

UNILORIN announces vacancy for top position

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced that it will be opening a vacancy for the position of registrar.

A statement signed by Prof. Wahab Egbewole the vice chancellor reveals that the position will become vacant from Friday, April 28.

Source: Legit.ng