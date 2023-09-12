Students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Plateau State, have reacted to the recent increase in school fees with a protest

Plateau state, Jos - Students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Plateau State, are currently protesting the increase in school fees and other services rendered by the institution.

The students blocked roads leading to the campus in protest on Tuesday, September 12.

UNIJOS students protest against hike in school fee Photo Credit: Joel Masha

As reported by The Punch, the protesting students were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such as “If your children can afford the money, we can’t”, and “We don’t want to drop out of school”, among others.

It was gathered that leaders of the Students Union Government of the institution mobilized the students for the protest.

The protesting students called for an urgent reversal of the hike in school fees and other services rendered by the University.

UNIJOS announces school fees increment of over N200,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau State, became the latest Nigerian University, to increase its school fees from N45,000 to N213,000.

In a statement issued on Friday, July, 28 and signed by the Registrar, Rejoice James Songden, PhD, the school announced the increment of over 300 per cent.

Nigerians react as UNILAG reportedly increases tuition fees

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has reportedly increased its school fee from N16,000 to over N100,000.

A circular shared by a Twitter user, @Ijebu__Doctor, revealed that students without Lab/Studio use are to pay N100,750, students with Lab/Studio use will pay N140,250 while medical Students will N190,250.

UNIBEN, UNIMAID, other universities increase fees

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the recent increments in school fees in some federal universities in the country.

Some federal universities have hiked their students' tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng