The WAEC has extended registration deadline for 2023 WASSCE private candidates

This important information was contained in a tweet via its official Twitter handle, @waecnigeria

The regional examination body stated that the new registration deadline is Sunday, August 27, 2023

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the registration deadline for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for private candidates has been extended till Sunday, August 27, 2023.

In a recent social media post, WAEC asked prospective candidates to obtain their registration PINs on or before the closing date.

Registration for WASSCE (private candidates) closes on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Is WAEC registration still on for 2023?

Legit.ng reports that the examination body directed intending candidates to complete their biometrics capturing and online upload by 11:59 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The update means the initial closing date set for today, Friday, August 25, has been reviewed.

The tweet reads:

“Interested candidates are enjoined to take advantage of the extension period and obtain their registration PINs on or before the closing date, 27th August 2023.

“The registration period for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations for Private Candidates--Second Series--2023, has been extended till Sunday, 27th August, 2023.”

WASSCE for private candidates

WASSCE for Private Candidates (January/February and November/December), also known as General Certificate Examination (GCE) or WAEC GCE, is a private examination and uniforms are not required.

This examination is offered during early spring (known as the first series) or autumn (known as the second series), and it is usually taken by secondary school leavers who want to correct deficiencies in their results.

The results are available by March or December, usually 45 days after the last paper has been written.

You can register here for the 2023 WASSCE for private candidates (second series).

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC revealed that the results of the 2023 WASSCE (main examination) can be accessed.

The organisation also disclosed that the certificates of candidates who sat for the examination can be obtained as well.

WASSCE: Educator speaks against 'expo'

Legit.ng also reported that Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, urged Nigerians to promote reading culture among young ones.

Reading culture, Prince Ogungbayi said, will help improve confidence in candidates writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and other external examinations.

Source: Legit.ng