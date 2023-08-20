Tony Elumelu has sent a message to Nigerian youths on the steps he took to become a very successful businessman

Speaking at a youth event organised by Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), he listed various steps to achieve success

Elumelu further broke down the tips in a series of tweets, which included hard work, discipline, and sacrifice

Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has advised Nigerian youths on the secrets to be successful in their career.

The business mogul who was one of the speakers at The Everlasting Arms Parish (TEAP)-RCCG Teens Career Conference 2023 held in Abuja, stressed the need for youths to embrace hard work, discipline to be successful in their careers.

Tony Elumelu is the chairman of several companies including United Bank of Africa Photo credit: UBA

His words:

“There is a future, but you have to be the builders of that future now.

"I didn’t become the Chairman of UBA Group and Transcorp Group because I had wealthy parents, went to the best schools, or was the most intelligent in my state or country. Your circumstances today must not define your future.

“Few things helped me in life: hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and obedience to elders and my parents.

“Embrace hard work, discipline and sacrifice: I realized growing up that the way to get to the top is to go the extra mile. Tell yourself that there is no other way to get there if you don’t work hard. Have the discipline to say no to things that don’t serve you, and sacrifice now for future rewards. If you work hard, and are disciplined, you will get what you desire in life.

“Be yourself – This was an advice I gave to Oge when she resumed at London School of Economics. There are so many distractions and influences in the world we live in. Over time, people start to doubt their identity and act in an alien manner. Don’t go against your values because you want to be perceived as “sociable”. Anyone who doesn’t accept you the way you are, should leave.”

More message for Nigerian youths

Elumelu further asked to go the extra mile to attain the success they desire.

“Study at night, take your studies serious, and know there are no short cuts; these and more helped me in life.

“Be disciplined to avoid bad habits and to do what you ought to do; take corrections from teachers and parents, and at higher institutions be responsible.

“Make sacrifices. I did make a lot of sacrifices to achieve my today. Make priorities, have the will power to rise above negative influences and go for positives to gain rewards in future."

“Be careful about social Media – It is not everything you see on social media that is real. Do not be drawn in by its influence – it can be misleading at times. That is why discipline is extremely important in your life journey."

Source: Legit.ng