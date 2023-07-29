The management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has announced an increment of its school fees from N45,000 to N213,000

The new fee is over 300 per cent increase and it's coming 6 years after the school increased the fee to N45,000 from N27,000 in 2017

Legit.ng spoke with a 300-level student, who doubts if he can continue with his programme following the new school fees

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Jos, Plateau State - The University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau State, has become the latest Nigerian University, to increase its school fees from N45,000 to N213,000.

In a statement issued on Friday, July, 28 and signed by the Registrar, Rejoice James Songden, PhD, the school announced the increment of over 300 per cent.

UNIJOS increases school fees from N45,000 to over N200,000.Photo Credit: @SaharaReporters

Source: Twitter

According to the chart, the N213,000 fee is for 100 and 200 level students while the 300 level students and above will now pay N160,000.

According to SaharaReporters, the university had in 2017, increased school fees to N45,000 from N27,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting to the development, the UNIJOS Students’ Union Government, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, said it opposed the exorbitant school charge hike.

The SUG described the hike as unreasonable and burdensome, adding that it "unfairly burdens students and undermines the accessibility and affordability of quality education."

The Union added that by implementing the hike, the school management has "disregarded the vital importance of ensuring accessible education for all."

A 300-level student of Agricultural Economics and Extension, Charles Ezekiel, wondered how he can cope with the new school fee, coupled with other expenses like accommodation, feeding etc.

He said the new school fee will be too much for many students who sponsor themselves.

Charles explained that some of the students returned home and rush to the market to get money to transport themselves to school the next day.

“How do people like that cope? I know someone, who has close to 6 family members in the school. How are they going to deal with this?”

From 16k to 100k: Nigerians react as UNILAG reportedly increases tuition fees

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has reportedly increased its school fee from N16,000 to over N100,000.

A circular shared by a Twitter user, @Ijebu__Doctor, revealed that students without Lab/Studio use are to pay N100,750, students with Lab/Studio use will pay N140,250 while medical Students will N190,250.

“No Be Say Anything Go Change”: Nigerians React as UNIBEN, UNIMAID, Other Universities Increase Fees

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the recent increments in school fees in some federal universities in the country.

According to SaharaReporters, some federal universities have hiked their students' tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng