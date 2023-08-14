FCT, Abuja - The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on Monday, August 14, officially unveiled online programmes for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders to acquire Bachelor’s Degree certificates within one year.

According to the NBTE, the initiative is to end "unwarranted prejudice" in Nigeria's education system.

The NBTE has launched an online programme that allows HND holders to convert their degrees to Bachelor’s degrees. Photo credit: Covenant University

How to do HND to BSc conversion in Nigeria

The HND-to-BSc top-up admission is open from 2023.

NBTE's accredited HNDs for one-year top-up to BSc degree programme is an opportunity for globally-recognised universities to give access to HND holders to complete their BSc degree top-up.

In Nigeria, there is a significant societal and academic segregation regarding ND and HND holders.

Now the NBTE said it has started inviting reputable, ranked and recognised global universities to be onboarded on a nationwide platform under the aegis of NBTE so that, across the nation only recognised and standard universities' degree top-up programme can easily be implemented. A standard framework of credit mapping is being used to enable easy awards of credits followed by completion of the remaining programme in one academic year to be eligible to acquire the Bachelor’s Degree.

Nigerian authorities said:

"The programs are going to be solely managed by the universities concerned and NBTE is playing pivotal role to bridge the gap between candidates who have NBTE approved HND and universities who can offer the top-up degree programs. This way both the university and the applicants are ensured for a most effective and systematic approach towards attaining their top-up degrees.

"Furthermore, the credit transfer framework which is adopted is of global standards in line with those followed in foreign regulatory bodies along with academic councils and boards of partnering universities so ensure best academic environment is in place which is at par with the global norms."

Legit.ng in this report highlights the step-by-step guides for HND holders to convert their certificates to a BSc certificate through the NBTE’s one-year programme below:

Own a genuine HND certificate. Go to https://admission.topup.nbte.gov.ng Submit a new application. Select a course of your choice and your preferred institution. Submit form and proceed to also submit the form fees ($100) so that your choice institution will be able to start processing your admission. Download your fee receipt after payment. Wait for the university to approve your admission and go to 'My Application' and download the admission letter.

