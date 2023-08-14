The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has unveiled an innovation which has the basic objective of enhancing the educational opportunities for individuals with a Higher National Diploma (HND)

The NBTE announced that this initiative would enable individuals with HND qualifications to work towards obtaining Bachelor’s Degrees

As it currently stands, there is discrimination in public service in Nigeria, as Bachelor’s holders are ranked better than their counterparts who possess an HND certificate

FCT, Abuja - The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on Monday, August 14, formally unveiled an online top-up programme for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders to convert their certification to Bachelor’s Degree (BSc).

The board revealed this in a statement by its Head of Media Unit, Mrs Fatima Abubakar.

The NBTE has launched an online programme that allows HND holders to convert their degrees to Bachelor’s degrees. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

HND to BSc conversion in Nigeria

Earlier on Monday, August 13, the NBTE made an update about the new development via its official Facebook page.

The Punch reported that the board explained that the difficulty HND holders endure over the years in gaining proper recognition was one of the major reasons why the initiative was birthed.

The NBTE’s statement reads in part:

“HND holders often had to undertake a one-year Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) before gaining admission to Master’s programs in universities. Unfortunately, the PGD route led to ongoing issues, as even those holding doctorate degrees were required to produce their original first-degree certificates”.

“To tackle these issues head-on, NBTE has launched the Top-Up program portal accessible at https://topup.nbte.gov.ng.”

HND BSc conversion: Simple steps to take

1. You must own an HND certificate in one of the recognised and approved polytechnics and monotechnics.

2. Visit the admission portal https://admission.topup.nbte.gov.ng and log in if you have already created an account.

3. Provide all your details in relation to your HND which you already have.

4. After creating the account, you can move ahead to the submission of a new application.

5. The university’s programs chosen should align with the technical and vocational fields covered by NBTE.

6. After selecting a course of your choice, you will get the option to select which institute you want to study at and there you can see their program fees followed by a button to even view details about the institute on their institutional profile page.

7. After submitting the form you will see the application status under the ‘my applications’ tab and you can go ahead with the submission of the form fees (100 dollars) to enable the university to start processing your admission.

8. You can further go to the payments tab to download your fees receipt for the application form fee payment.

9. After the university has approved your admission, then you can go to my application and download your admission letter.

